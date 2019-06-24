Warrant: Irving mom confessed demons told her to sacrifice her 8-year-old son in RV

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

An Irving mother killed her 8-year-old son because demons told her to sacrifice him in the bed of a recreational vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Tisha Sanchez told a witness Sunday morning about the killing and asked the witness to forgive her, the warrant stated.

After being told this story, the witness walked to the RV parked in a backyard and found the body of 8-year-old Joevani Delapene, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday.

Irving police arrested Sanchez arrested Sunday morning, and she faces a charge of capital murder.

The one-page warrant gave this brief account of the killing:

Irving patrol officers responded to an unconscious person call shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane in Irving.

One caller reported that she believed her sister had killed her nephew by suffocating him with a pillow.

Another woman called 911, saying she believed her son had died.

Police arrived at the address, walked to the RV and found the young boy dead on a bed.

Sanchez was booked into the Irving Jail shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sanchez was in the Irving City Jail on Monday in lieu of $2 million bond. She also is being held on warrants on charges of assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.