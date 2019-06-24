Crime

Warrant: Irving mom confessed demons told her to sacrifice her 8-year-old son in RV

An Irving mother killed her 8-year-old son because demons told her to sacrifice him in the bed of a recreational vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Tisha Sanchez told a witness Sunday morning about the killing and asked the witness to forgive her, the warrant stated.

After being told this story, the witness walked to the RV parked in a backyard and found the body of 8-year-old Joevani Delapene, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday.

Irving police arrested Sanchez arrested Sunday morning, and she faces a charge of capital murder.

The one-page warrant gave this brief account of the killing:

Irving patrol officers responded to an unconscious person call shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane in Irving.

One caller reported that she believed her sister had killed her nephew by suffocating him with a pillow.

Another woman called 911, saying she believed her son had died.

Police arrived at the address, walked to the RV and found the young boy dead on a bed.

Sanchez was booked into the Irving Jail shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sanchez was in the Irving City Jail on Monday in lieu of $2 million bond. She also is being held on warrants on charges of assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

