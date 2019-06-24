Irving mom faces capital murder charge after police discover body of 8-year-old son

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

An Irving mother was in custody Monday and accused in the killing of her 8-year-old son, Irving police said.

Irving police had not released a motive for the death of the young boy or how the child was killed.

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Tisha Sanchez who was arrested Sunday morning, and faces a charge of capital murder.

Irving patrol officers responded to an unconscious person call shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane in Irving.

Police found the young boy dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, Sanchez was booked into the Irving Jail shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sanchez was in the Irving City Jail Monday in lieu of $2 million bond. She also is being held on warrants for assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.