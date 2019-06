Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A man attacked several people with a machete in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.

The man cut at least one person at 1:22 a.m. in the 2300 block of Cypress Street. The person went to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, Fort Worth Officer Ivan Gomez said.

Police arrested the man.