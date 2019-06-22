Crime

Relative sought in Fort Worth stabbing, police say; victim slashed twice

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats

In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. By
Up Next
In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. By
Fort Worth

A person was stabbed by a relative in Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

The male victim was stabbed on the left side and upper back about 3:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 25th Street, near Grayson Avenue, police said.

A police spokesman did not release the victim’s age.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not critical and was to be released to his mother, police said.

The assailant was not found.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  