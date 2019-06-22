Crime
Relative sought in Fort Worth stabbing, police say; victim slashed twice
A person was stabbed by a relative in Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.
The male victim was stabbed on the left side and upper back about 3:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 25th Street, near Grayson Avenue, police said.
A police spokesman did not release the victim’s age.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not critical and was to be released to his mother, police said.
The assailant was not found.
