Relative sought in Fort Worth stabbing, police say; victim slashed twice

A person was stabbed by a relative in Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

The male victim was stabbed on the left side and upper back about 3:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Northwest 25th Street, near Grayson Avenue, police said.

A police spokesman did not release the victim’s age.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not critical and was to be released to his mother, police said.





The assailant was not found.