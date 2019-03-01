Man stabbed in face outside Fort Worth grocery store, police say

A man was stabbed in the face outside a grocery store in south Fort Worth Friday.

Police were called to the 1000 block of West Berry at College Street outside Fiesta Grocery for a stabbing call at 3:42 p.m.

A woman armed with a knife stabbed a man outside the grocery store, police said. She fled from the store in her car and had not been found as of Friday afternoon.

An update on the man’s condition or a description of the woman’s car was not available.