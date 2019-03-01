Crime

Man stabbed in face outside Fort Worth grocery store, police say

By Kaley Johnson

March 01, 2019 04:20 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 20

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By

A man was stabbed in the face outside a grocery store in south Fort Worth Friday.

Police were called to the 1000 block of West Berry at College Street outside Fiesta Grocery for a stabbing call at 3:42 p.m.

A woman armed with a knife stabbed a man outside the grocery store, police said. She fled from the store in her car and had not been found as of Friday afternoon.

An update on the man’s condition or a description of the woman’s car was not available.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

fort-worth

crime

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  