Man shot outside west Fort Worth apartment building; police searching for 2 assailants

Fort Worth

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside an apartment building in west Fort Worth, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. near Gunnison and Mojave trails.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police were searching for two assailants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

