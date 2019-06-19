Crime
Man shot outside west Fort Worth apartment building; police searching for 2 assailants
A man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside an apartment building in west Fort Worth, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. near Gunnison and Mojave trails.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, a MedStar spokesman said.
Police were searching for two assailants.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
