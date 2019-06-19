Body wrapped in plastic found in Fort Worth motel bathtub, police say

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The body of a woman who had been killed and wrapped in plastic was found inside a Fort Worth motel room Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was in a bathtub, police said.

Someone called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. to report that a woman had been shot and was in a room at the Crest Motel at 7600 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Police found a “suspicious” person in the motel’s parking lot and detained him. He had a knife and handcuffs on him, police said.





The Tarrant County Medial Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name or cause of death early Wednesday, and her age was not clear.

Police had not announced an arrest in the case early Wednesday.