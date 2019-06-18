Texas pimp ordered to pay $332,990 in restitution to teen he forced into sex trafficking

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A North Texas pimp who advertised a teen for sex on social media across Texas has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $332,990 in restitution to his young victim.

Gregory Bowden also known as “G” of Grand Prairie, was sentenced Friday in a federal courtroom in Dallas.

Bowden had pleaded guilty in January to a federal charge of racketeering in January.

The Grand Prairie man took a 19-year-old woman to Euless, Dallas, Odessa, Abilene, Corpus Christi and other cities, and forced her to engage in commercial sex acts, and give him the proceeds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bowden met the girl in early 2014, and invited her to live with him in Grand Prairie because she was having problems where she was staying, according to federal court documents.

A short time later, Bowden told the teen that she needed to start making money for him by engaging in commercial sex acts. When she said no, Bowden used violence and threats to make her.

Bowden posted advertisements for the teen on social media, and also provided hotel rooms and condoms to use during the sex acts.