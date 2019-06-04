Crime
Fort Worth police searching for suspect in car theft, burglaries
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15
Fort Worth police are asking the public for help to find a man suspected of stealing a car and burglarizing four others.
The man, who was captured in a security video image provided by police, is accused of committing the crimes between Tuesday of last week and Sunday, police said. The theft of the vehicle occurred in the area of Hawthorne Park, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 817-392-4742.
Police shared the information in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
Comments