Man loses leg in Fort Worth after truck strikes him
A man lost a leg in Fort Worth on Monday night after he was hit by a passing truck, according to Fort Worth police.
The victim was in stable condition at a local hospital, police said Tuesday morning, and there were no charges for the driver, who returned to the scene.
Police responded to the accident at 1024 N. Riverside Drive about 11:15 p.m. Monday.
A truck had hit the man, police said, severing the victim’s leg.
He was transported to a local hospital, police said.
