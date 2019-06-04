Man loses leg in Fort Worth after truck strikes him

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A man lost a leg in Fort Worth on Monday night after he was hit by a passing truck, according to Fort Worth police.

The victim was in stable condition at a local hospital, police said Tuesday morning, and there were no charges for the driver, who returned to the scene.

Police responded to the accident at 1024 N. Riverside Drive about 11:15 p.m. Monday.

A truck had hit the man, police said, severing the victim’s leg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was transported to a local hospital, police said.