Man loses leg in Fort Worth after truck strikes him

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said, and the driver of the truck is in custody. Units reportedly responded to an automobile versus pedestrian accident at 1024 N. Riverside Dr. at around 11:15 p.m.

