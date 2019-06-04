Crime
Man loses leg in Fort Worth after truck strikes him
A man lost a leg in Fort Worth Monday night after he was struck by a passing truck, according to Fort Worth police.
The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said, and the driver of the truck is in custody. Units reportedly responded to an automobile versus pedestrian accident at 1024 N. Riverside Dr. at around 11:15 p.m.
A truck had hit a man, police said, severing the victim’s leg.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said. The suspect was arrested.
Comments