Fort Worth man charged in 2 murders, including NYE party shooting that killed 18-year-old

Kevin Sanders of Fort Worth is accused of shooting to death two people in three months.

A young Fort Worth man already in jail and charged in a March murder is also accused of a second homicide, the killing of a teenage girl at a New Year Eve’s warehouse party.

Kevin Sanders, 21, was in the Tarrant County Jail when he was charged with murder last month in the Dec. 31 shooting death of Tamara Augustus, 18, of Fort Worth.

Sanders had been in jail since his arrest in April, when he was accused in the March homicide of 18-year-old Donald Evans in a Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot.

A Sanders family member told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in an email that the young man is accused of crimes he did not commit. The relative sent the email on the condition his name not be used for fear of retaliation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the New Year’s Eve homicide, Augustus was killed when gunfire broke out at a warehouse party that she helped promote. Police have said about 100 people were at the party, and a fight flared up between at least two people. The gunshots rang out between the parking lot and warehouse.





Tamara Augustus was caught in the middle of the fight when she was exiting the warehouse, her sister Megan Augustus has been told. Megan Augustus talked to the Star-Telegram in January.

Tamara Augustus died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website.

She had moved to Fort Worth to be with a close friend less than a month before she was killed.

“They were basically like sisters,” Megan Augustus told the Star-Telegram. “She was going to get her life together. She just turned 18 (in November). She wanted to get a good job. She saw that her friend was doing good in Texas and wanted the same.”

Tamara Augustus of Fort Worth Courtesy: Family of Tamara Augustus

Tamara Augustus was born in California and grew up in Arizona. She was surrounded by her mother and a handful of siblings — Stephanie, Jasmine, Alexis, Megan and Phillip. She was the youngest of the girls.

Tamara was well-known on social media by her nickname Icyy Ranae. She had a YouTube channel and was followed by more than 54,000 people on Instagram and more than 21,000 people on Facebook.

The party was held at CMH Entertainment, 3220 S. Jones St.

Sanders is accused of shooting Augustus at the New Year Eve’s party.

In the March homicide, patrol officers responded to a fight call about 9 p.m. on March 17 in the 8000 block of Joshua Drive. When they arrived, police found a man dead at the scene. That man was later identified as Donald Evans.

Sanders was in a car that was pulled over for a traffic violation in April by Bedford police. Authorities determined he was wanted in connection with the March homicide in Fort Worth.

Sanders was in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $525,000 bail on the two murder charges. He also has a deadly conduct charge in Fort Worth, according to jail records.

SHARE COPY LINK Video shows a gunman step out of the passenger side of a car about the same time the victim got out of the back seat. The shooter fired, appearing to hit the victim, who collapsed in a Fort Worth, Texas parking lot.