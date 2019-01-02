18-year-old killed at New Year’s Eve party was a ‘light in this dreadfully dark world’

The woman killed at a New Year’s Eve warehouse party was an 18-year-old mother of a baby boy and had organized the party, according to a relative, friends and online followers.

The woman was identified as Tamara Augustus in a GoFundMe account established by Marissa Carter, who identifies herself as Augustus’ cousin. Augustus also goes by the name Icyy Ranae online.

Carter said in the GoFundMe post that the family is raising money to help cover funeral expenses.

“Tamara was so incredibly beautiful, smart, courageous and an absolute light in this dreadfully dark world,” Carter said on GoFundMe.

“She was just 18 years old, a mother to a beautiful baby boy and had her whole life ahead of her,” Carter wrote.





Augustus was well-known on social media by her nickname Icyy. She had a YouTube channel and was followed by more than 54,000 people on Instagram and more than 21,000 people on Facebook.

“Like many young people now days, Tamara caught on to the YouTube sensation and she instantly became someone that people caught on to,” Carter wrote. “Her smile, her laugh, her personality was something that many found hard to ignore. She took a rough childhood and turned it into the very best life for her and her son that she possibly could. Needless to say, being independent was an understatement. Once she set her mind to something, there was nothing and no one that was going to stop her and get in her way.”

Augustus was originally from Arizona, where her mother and family live, according to Carter. Her Facebook page says she attended Cornerstone High School in Phoenix. She lists Fort Worth as where she lives.

Her family hopes to bury her in Arizona, Carter wrote on GoFundMe. Friends have planned a vigil in Arizona for Wednesday night. Attendees are encouraged to wear yellow or orange, Augustus’ favorite colors.

The Star-Telegram attempted to reach Carter for comment and has not heard back.

Fort Worth police have said there was an argument and fight inside a warehouse on Jones Street in South Fort Worth that ended in a gunbattle. A woman who was trying to escape the gunfire was fatally shot, police have said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office hasn’t publicly identified her.

Police haven’t released many details about what happened other than saying that about 100 people were in attendance at the party. Carter said the party was organized by Augustus.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and arrests haven’t been made. Asked if there is a description of the shooters, Officer Buddy Calzada said, “We can let the public know (via our social media) when their assistance is or will be needed on this case.”

Calzada said there were private, non-uniformed security personnel at the party who were provided by the promoter of the event. He didn’t know how many security officers were present.

Calls to the owners of the warehouse, CMH Entertainment, have not been returned.

As gunfire rang out at around 11:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, people began to run from the building and into the parking lot, according to police. Multiple shooters continued to shoot near the entrance of the warehouse and across the street from the building.

The woman who was shot was hit in the parking lot, police said.

Staff writer Mitch Mitchell contributed to this report.