Woman killed while trying to escape New Year’s Eve party shooting in Fort Worth

A woman was killed in a shooting inside a warehouse during a New Year’s Eve party on Monday night.
About 200 to 300 people were inside the warehouse on Jones Street in South Fort Worth when a fight broke out. Multiple people started shooting at about 11:30 p.m, police said.
People began to run from the building and into the parking lot, according to police. Multiple shooters continued to shoot near the entrance of the warehouse and across the street from the building.
A woman trying to escape the gunfire was shot outside in the parking lot, police said. Her name was not released by police.
The shooter or shooters had not been arrested on Tuesday and police were searching for them.
