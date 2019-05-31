No injuries after Baylor Hospital officer fires toward man in stolen car

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

No one was injured during an incident in which a Baylor University Medical Center police officer shot toward a man who had reversed his car into officers, according to Dallas police.

Dallas officers responded to Malcolm X Boulevard and Junius Street in the area of Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Center about 7:30 a.m. Friday to assist a Baylor Hospital District Police officer. Baylor officers had been walking toward a car to follow up on a report of a person slumped over inside. The driver reversed the car, hitting the officers, Dallas police said.

Witnesses described the car moving rapidly and striking the officers, police said. A Baylor officer then fired his weapon toward the car, and the driver fled the scene, police said.

Dallas police officers reportedly found the car shortly afterward at a nearby apartment complex. The driver had left, police said, but witnesses provided a description of the suspect and where he was headed.

Officers found the suspect, who was uninjured, and took him into custody, police said. His name has not been released.

The car was reported stolen in Plano last month, police said.