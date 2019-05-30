Man accused of shooting DPS trooper in Frisco indicted

Man talks about shooting at apartment complex Scott Bowers said he heard shots outside his apartment in Frisco at about 2:15 p.m. and saw a person shooting at police officers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Bowers said he heard shots outside his apartment in Frisco at about 2:15 p.m. and saw a person shooting at police officers.

The man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Frisco in late March and leading a 15-hour standoff with police was indicted on several crimes in Collin County this week.





Bryan M. Cahill, 42, is charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading arrest, all felonies, according to Collin County court documents. He’s accused of shooting Travares Webb, a 12-year veteran of the department, after Webb tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in Frisco and Cahill drove to an apartment complex. There, he barricaded himself for 15 hours, police said.

Bryan M. Cahill of Frisco is accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. Courtesy: Collin County Jail

Webb was treated for a bullet wound to the leg at a hospital and later released, DPS said. Cahill was taken to a hospital for serious injuries before being transferred to jail.

The incident began, police said, when Webb tried to pull Cahill over for a traffic violation on Dallas Parkway and Cahill drove to the La Valencia at Starwood apartments in the 6800 block of Lebanon Road in Frisco. He and the trooper shot at one another and the trooper was hit, police said. Witnesses said Cahill also was shot.

Following the exchange of shots, Cahill barricaded himself inside an apartment for 15 hours, police said. Residents were evacuated from their apartments and the complex entrance was blocked by police.

Some residents expressed shock and fear that the incident played out in their apartment complex.

Cahill was taken in custody at about 5:05 a.m. on March 30.

He’s being held on a $3,050,000 bond, according to Collin County court documents.