Man in vehicle exposed his genitals to girl near Fort Worth middle school, police say

A man inside a vehicle exposed his genitals to a girl near a Fort Worth middle school in recent weeks, police said.

The man, in a silver vehicle on Bolton Street near Riverside Middle School, pointed toward his genitals on May 17, police said. Two girls, who were unfamiliar with the man, were walking by, did not see anything and continued on.

But one of the girls remembered seeing the same vehicle several weeks earlier and, on that day, the man did show his genitals to her while he was in the vehicle, police said.

Police have been looking for the vehicle, a department spokesman said. School resource officers and neighborhood police officers have been active in the area, the spokesman said.