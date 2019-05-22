Crime

Man slain outside Fort Worth auto shop lot was shot in the head, authorities say

Man shot near Fort Worth business

Fort Worth, Texas police searching for gunman in a fatal shooting near a business on East Berry Street.
Authorities have released the name of a man who was slain Tuesday outside an auto repair shop.

Tony Austin Jr., 28, of Fort Worth was shot in the head, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Witnesses reported a man opened fire on Austin, got into a vehicle and then sped away on East Berry Street, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest.

Austin was shot about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ace Auto Repair & Tire, in the 1300 block of East Berry St.

Detectives collected surveillance video from nearby businesses in hopes they could get a lead on the gunman.

