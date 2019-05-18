19-year-old woman fatally shot in southeast Fort Worth identified

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near downtown Fort Worth Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot in southeast Fort Worth Friday night was identified Saturday morning, police said.

Lafey Briuna Harps died after being shot in the parking lot of Autumn Chase apartment complex, Officer Buddy Calzada said. Harps was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Saturday morning.

Fort Worth police were investigating the shooting, which happened in the 3500 block of South Riverside Drive at 10:45 p.m.

Harps and another woman were near their car in the parking lot of Autumn Chase apartments when someone started shooting at them from the front of the complex, Calzada said.

Medstar took Harps to John Peter Smith hospital where she died. Police had not made any arrests as of 11 a.m. Saturday.