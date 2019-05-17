Crime
Out of jail for minutes, man steals, crashes car in Arlington, police say
Man steals car outside Arlington Police Department
In a 10-minute span Friday morning, Victor Aguirre left one jam behind and got himself into another, police said.
Aguirre, 21, was released from the Arlington police jail at 10:28 a.m. He had been booked there after being arrested on suspicion of fighting in public, police said.
In the parking lot, at North Cooper and West Division streets, he found an unlocked, running car. It had been parked by a woman who was talking with an officer at the police department headquarters’ front desk.
Aguirre drove off in the car, police said, and sped down South Collins Street. Witnesses reported he drove at more than 100 mph before the car rolled several times at about 10:38 a.m., said Lt. Christopher Cook, a police spokesman.
Aguirre was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital. When he is released, Aguirre will again be booked into jail, this time on suspicion of auto theft and reckless driving, Cook said.
Comments