Arrest made in shooting of father in front of wife, children after crash in Arlington

Arlington police have arrested a man who they say shot a man in front of his children during a fit of road rage in October.

Andrew Cantu was booked into the Arlington jail just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to the case. Bond has not yet been set.

Arlington police said the victim was driving southbound on Texas 360 to merge onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 23. As he began driving in the right-hand lane, Cantu’s vehicle began to pass the victim on the outside shoulder.

Cantu sideswiped the victim’s car and caused damage to the mirror and right front fender.

The victim pulled over onto the shoulder to exchange insurance information with the suspect.

After Cantu left the hatchback, police said, he started to kick the victim’s driver’s side door and bang on the window while the victim was still inside his car. The victim rolled his window down and said the suspect pointed a gun at him, police said.

As the victim turned his head, the suspect fired one round, which grazed the victim’s head and exited out of the passenger window, police said.





The victim was driving with his wife and two children. They were not injured.