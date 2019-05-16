Fort Worth mother terrified as son fired shots, threatened to kill her, police say

Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don’t know how? Here are a few tips Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information from an interview with the suspect’s mother.

A 37-year-old man stirred vivid fear in his mother as he held her hostage in a Fort Worth house, insisting he would kill her as he fired shots to demonstrate the possibility, police said.

The woman was not injured. Still, it was a frightening affair that unfolded about 2:30 a.m. May 16 inside the Peggy Drive house, near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard, according to police.

As he held a gun, Brandon Smith told his mother that he was going to shoot her in the head, police said.

Smith went to the front door and fired a shot before police arrived outside the house, his mother told an officer, according to the police department. Later, again near the front door, he fired three or four more rounds outdoors, police said.

As he fired, Smith told his mother he was going to kill her, and she believed that he would, police said.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Linda Smith disputed some of the statements the department attributed to her in an account that police provided to the newspaper. Linda Smith said her son did not tell her that he planned to kill her, and she was not concerned that he would.

Another relative was alarmed with Brandon Smith’s behavior and reported it to police, Linda Smith said.

Brandon Smith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As the first officer at the house approached the front door, Brandon Smith came outside, screamed incoherently, slammed the door and went back inside, police said.

Police asked a neighbor to call Smith’s mother and an officer spoke with her.

“On the phone she sounded terrified and communicated to me that he was threatening to her and she was in fear for her life,” an officer wrote in a report.

Police eventually got Smith’s mother to leave the house and get to safety, according to the report. Police did not say how much time passed between when police arrived and when Smith’s mother left the house.