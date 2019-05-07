Irving police rescue 15-year-old runaway girl from prostitution, 2 suspects arrested

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Irving police rescued a 15-year-old runaway girl who was forced into prostitution during the investigation of a human trafficking case.

The girl was reported last seen by her mother near her home in a neighboring city in the Metroplex on April 19, according to David Dickerson, Irving Police Department spokesman.

The mother continued to monitor the girl’s email account while she was missing and told police on Thursday that the account had been accessed in Irving, Dickerson said.

The same email account was used to open an account to solicit sex, and officers went to the location indicated and rescued the child, Dickerson said.

Police arrested Dominique Parks, 29, and Destiny Hansford, 20, in connection with the rescue, Dickerson said. Each suspect faces charges of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution, Dickerson said. Parks also faces charges of sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography, Dickerson said.

Investigators arrested two other people on unrelated misdemeanor offenses during the investigation, according to police. The suspects in this case would use websites, such as the one the victim’s mother discovered, to promote the availability of sexual services to customers while moving the victim to various hotel rooms, Dickerson said.

“We often see the use of social media and email accounts in using the child for sex acts and for profit,” Dickerson said. “Often there is someone who would befriend the victim to facilitate the operation.”