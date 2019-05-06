Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting in Arlington; victim identified

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 24 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man found dead in a north Arlington apartment complex parking lot Friday was involved in a domestic dispute, according to a probable cause arrest warrant affidavit.

The man, Ira Junior Henderson II, 33, of Arlington, died about 1:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Henderson’s body was found in a blue Ford F-150 with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the arrest warrant said.

Police received several 911 calls on Friday from people complaining of gunfire at the Bravo Apartment Homes complex in the 1900 block of Savoy Drive, the warrant stated.

Hours later, members of the U. S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Patrick Dewayne Williams, 33. Williams was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday facing charges of murder and evading arrest, with total bonds set at $300,000, the jail log showed.

According to the arrest warrant, the shooting victim and the suspect were involved in an ongoing argument on Friday, which culminated in the slashing of some tires on another person’s vehicle and the subsequent shooting.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other personally, but they both had been involved in a relationship with the same woman, the affidavit said.

A witness told police that there were gunshots and that the victim’s truck crashed into several parked cars before stopping in the apartment complex parking lot.