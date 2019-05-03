Security guard at the Islamic School of Irving accused of sexually assaulting a child

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Police arrested a security guard at the Islamic School of Irving who is accused of sexually assaulting a male student who was between 7 and 8 years old at the time of the abuse.

Syed Hamzah Hashmi, 24, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The recommended bond is $25,000 and police arrested Hashmi on Friday, the affidavit said.

Hashmi is accused of taking the boy to an empty classroom and sexually assaulting him between Aug. 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, the affidavit said.

The child told police the abuse occurred at the school, located at 2555 Esters Road, a news release from Irving police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities said only one victim has been identified so far and that they believe Hashmi was acting on his own.

Officials are urging parents who believe their children may have had inappropriate contact with Hashmi to call Irving police at 972-273-1010.