Teenager killed in Sunday brawl was Aledo football player featured on ‘Titletown’

The 18-year-old who was fatally shot during a brawl at an apartment complex in Fort Worth on Sunday has been identified as Donald Evans.

Evans was found with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The shooting was reported at around 9 p.m. at the Sycamore Center Villas — near Sycamore School and Crowley roads. At least 50 people were seen fighting before shots were fired, according to a Fort Worth police call log.

Evans played football for the Aledo Bearcats and was featured in Season 1 of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Titletown.

“He had an infectious smile and was often seen scoring touchdowns for the Aledo Bearcats in Season 1. He will be greatly missed,” said Jessica Koscielniak, a senior producer for McClatchy.

Evans went on to graduate from Wheeling Park High School in West Virginia, according to the Metro News.

Chris Daugherty, the school’s football coach, told the newspaper that he was shocked to have learned the news.

“He was a fun loving, funny kid. Literally every day there was a Donnie story of something simple that he did or said,” he said.

Before moving with his dad to West Virginia, Evans was a running back on the Aledo freshman team in 2014 and was on the varsity 2015 team.

After graduation, Evans became a freshman at Tyler Junior College, according to The Community News.

The Fort Worth Police Department has released little details about the shooting. About 20 minutes after it was reported, a second person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, Officer Buddy Calzada said.