Crime

Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, Parker County authorities say

By Nichole Manna

March 13, 2019 05:19 PM

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
By
Up Next
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
By

A Parker County man has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child for allegedly sexually abusing a girl beginning when she was 12, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Highbarger.jpg
Joel Highbarger
Courtesy photo Parker County Sheriff's Office

The girl, now 14, said in a forensic interview that Joel William Highbarger, 41, molested her more than 10 times, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

The assaults happened between the time the girl was 12 and 13. She said that Highbarger would place his hands inside her pants and touch her, according to the document. When she was 13, she woke up from a nap and Highbarger’s penis was in her hand, the document says.

Highbarger, who lives in Springtown, is being held in the Parker County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

aviation

texas

fort-worth

fort-worth

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  