Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, Parker County authorities say

A Parker County man has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child for allegedly sexually abusing a girl beginning when she was 12, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Highbarger Courtesy photo Parker County Sheriff's Office

The girl, now 14, said in a forensic interview that Joel William Highbarger, 41, molested her more than 10 times, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

The assaults happened between the time the girl was 12 and 13. She said that Highbarger would place his hands inside her pants and touch her, according to the document. When she was 13, she woke up from a nap and Highbarger’s penis was in her hand, the document says.

Highbarger, who lives in Springtown, is being held in the Parker County Jail on a $50,000 bond.