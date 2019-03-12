UT Austin tennis coach part of massive admissions fraud, allegedly took $100,000 bribe

A University of Texas at Austin tennis coach was named in a massive college admissions scandal that resulted in dozens of parents and coaches being indicted in federal court.

More than forty people, including coach Michael Center, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are also charged in the scheme, according to the charging documents.

Center is accused of accepting a $100,000 bribe in exchange for a student being designated as a recruit to the UT tennis team. The applicant, a resident of Los Altos Hills, California, did not play competitive tennis, the documents say.

UT officials sent a statement to KXAN-TV that said:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“Federal authorities notified us this morning that we were victims of an organized criminal effort involving admissions. We have just become aware of charges against our Men’s Tennis Coach Michael Center and he will be placed on administrative leave until further notice while we gather information. We are cooperating fully with the investigation. Integrity in admissions is vital to the academic and ethical standards of our university.”

Center has been at UT for 19 years and has an annual salary of $232,338, according to the Austin American-Statesman. He had previously coached at Texas Christian University for two years.

The applicant’s father made a donation of more than $400,000 to a third person’s California-based company. Then, Center told the student’s father that they’d receive a letter of intent from UT for a partial scholarship that covered books.

The student was added to the tennis team’s roster as a recruited athlete, according to court documents.

The bribe had been arranged by Martin Fox, of Houston, the indictment says.

After the applicant was accepted, the father, in April 2015, the father made a second donation of stock to the California company for $102,925. A month later, he made a third donation for $73,445, the documents say.

On June 8, 2015, Fox was mailed a check for $100,000 for his role in brokering the bribe of Center.

In Sept. 2015, around the time the student started classes, he voluntarily withdrew from the tennis team and ronounced his books scholarship, meaning he decided to no longer receive money from the school and he would no longer be classified as a student athlete, the documents say.

After he withdrew his name, the confidential witness called Center to say that he had another recruit for next year. Center brought up the first applicant.

“I got him into the school, you know, and then he -- then he withdrew from the team. I mean, does this kid wanna be on the team or does this kid just wanna get into school?” Center asked.

“I think probably he could go either way,” the witness said. “He doesn’t need to be on the team to be frank.”

Center said some of the money he received from the first bribe went to eh school’s facility.

Getting into the University of Texas at Austin has become increasingly difficult for applicants, said Michael Steinert, assistant superintendent of student support services for Fort Worth schools. Texas public universities have a standard in which the Top 10 percent of a graduating class has a guaranteed admission, but at UT Austin that standard is higher than other public universities. Steinert said it is currently the Top 7 percent for UT Austin and it is expected to be Top 6 percent next year. “What it means is if you are in the Top 7 percent, we guarantee you admission,” Steinert said, adding that students outside that range still apply. “It doesn’t mean you can’t get in it just means you are not guaranteed admission,” Steinert said, explaining that not everyone admitted to UT Austin ends up going. The competition for slots under UT Austin’s Top 7 percent rule is intense and families have transferred students from a large-competitive high schools to smaller ones that increase the chances of being in the Top 7 percent, he said. The scandal, he said, is a reminder that its best not to cheat. “I think the message to parents and kids is that the consequences of trying to cheat — whether on school exams, state exams or college entrance exams — those consequences are terribly high,” Steinert said. “You are looking at sacrificing your entire future by trying to take a short cut.”

The scheme also involved fudging student’s ACT tests, including parents paying for someone else to take the exam for their children, or others sending their children to a testing center in Houston to take the exam over a two-day period instead of one.

One mother in California asked the Houston center for a copy of the exam so her son could take it at home, so that he would believe he had taken the test, while someone else actually took the test on his behalf in Houston.