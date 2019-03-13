Crime

Man acquitted in Fort Worth teen’s murder awaiting DA’s decision in robbery case

By Mitch Mitchell

March 13, 2019 05:45 PM

A man who had been in jail for more than two years was released after a jury acquitted him of a capital murder charge.

Cedric Richardson was released Friday on a personnel recognizance bond, according to court records.

Richardson, 22, of Fort Worth, was found not guilty last week in the shooting death of 17-year-old Breon Robinson.

The same jury also voted not guilty on the lesser charges of aggravated assault and murder in connection with the Robinson slaying, according to Richardson’s defense attorney, Terri Moore.

Richardson was being held in jail on pending charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the injuries suffered by another man, J’Keiston Levi, who was wounded and survived Robinson’s Jan. 16, 2017 deadly shooting incident.

A hearing has been scheduled for March 22 concerning the charges related to Levi’s injuries, court records show. Officials with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office declined to comment because of the pending nature of the case.

Both Richardson and his co-defendant, Keoddrick Polk, 22, were students at Tyler Junior College when Robinson’s murder occurred.

The two men shot and killed Robinson during a robbery at around 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Childress Street, near U.S. 287, according to police.

Police found Robinson with a gunshot wound to his torso and his head. Levi, was also found with gunshot wounds, but he did not die, police said.

Polk was convicted of capital murder after a trial in May and was sentenced to life in prison without a possibility of parole.

This story includes material from the Star-Telegram archives

