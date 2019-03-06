Jury acquits ex-college student in the robbery-slaying of a Fort Worth teen

A Tarrant County jury acquitted a 22-year-old man in the robbery-slaying of a Fort Worth teen on Wednesday.

Cedric Ladarius Richardson of Fort Worth, was found not guilty of capital murder in the Jan. 16, 2017 death of Breon Robinson, 17.





“The jury took this very seriously and worked hard for two days,” said Terri Moore, Richardson’s defense attorney. “The Richardson family is extremely grateful.”

There were too many unanswered questions and those unanswered questions kept the jury from reaching a guilty verdict, Moore said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

“The jurors just told us they had reasonable doubt,” Moore said.

Richardson and another man charged with capital murder, Keoddrick Polk, who is also 22, attended classes at Tyler Junior College. Polk was arrested as he walked into class and Richardson was arrested at an off-campus apartment after Robinson’s slaying.

The men shot and killed Robinson during a robbery at around 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Childress Street, near U.S. 287, according to Tarrant County court records.

Police found Robinson with a gunshot wound to his torso and his head. A second man was also found with gunshot wounds. He did not die, police said.

Polk was convicted of capital murder after a trial in May.

“Keoddrick Polk shot and killed one victim and tried to take the life of another,” said Ashlea Deener, Tarrant County prosecutor. “He planned on leaving no witnesses. Our community is safer now that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”