Crime

Jury acquits ex-college student in the robbery-slaying of a Fort Worth teen

By Mitch Mitchell

March 06, 2019 05:29 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 27

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
FORT WORTH

A Tarrant County jury acquitted a 22-year-old man in the robbery-slaying of a Fort Worth teen on Wednesday.

Cedric Ladarius Richardson of Fort Worth, was found not guilty of capital murder in the Jan. 16, 2017 death of Breon Robinson, 17.

“The jury took this very seriously and worked hard for two days,” said Terri Moore, Richardson’s defense attorney. “The Richardson family is extremely grateful.”

There were too many unanswered questions and those unanswered questions kept the jury from reaching a guilty verdict, Moore said.

“The jurors just told us they had reasonable doubt,” Moore said.

Richardson and another man charged with capital murder, Keoddrick Polk, who is also 22, attended classes at Tyler Junior College. Polk was arrested as he walked into class and Richardson was arrested at an off-campus apartment after Robinson’s slaying.

The men shot and killed Robinson during a robbery at around 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Childress Street, near U.S. 287, according to Tarrant County court records.

Police found Robinson with a gunshot wound to his torso and his head. A second man was also found with gunshot wounds. He did not die, police said.

Polk was convicted of capital murder after a trial in May.

“Keoddrick Polk shot and killed one victim and tried to take the life of another,” said Ashlea Deener, Tarrant County prosecutor. “He planned on leaving no witnesses. Our community is safer now that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Polk has filed an appeal. He was sentenced to life without parole. Richardson also faced a sentence of life in prison without parole.


This story includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

crime

crime

  Comments  