Man shot near Fort Worth hotel early Sunday, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that happened near a hotel early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Hawthorn Suites, at 1701 S. University Dr., just before 1 a.m. because a man was in the lobby with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to a police report.

The man had been shot during a fight between a group of men, Officer Tracy Carter said.

Police didn’t clarify if the shooting happened at the hotel, or at another location.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life threatening, Carter said.

No other information was released.