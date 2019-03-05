Crime

One person critically injured after reported drive-by in Fort Worth

By Nichole Manna

March 05, 2019

FORT WORTH

One person was critically injured after a reported drive-by shooting in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Todd Avenue, near Echo Lake in the Morningside Park neighborhood, and was reported at 11:18 a.m.

The person who called 911 said someone was bleeding on the front porch of the house and they heard gunshots coming from a moving vehicle, authorities said.

At least 10 police units were sent to the shooting scene.

No other information was immediately available. The age and gender of the victim was not released.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.

