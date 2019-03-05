One person critically injured after reported drive-by in Fort Worth

One person was critically injured after a reported drive-by shooting in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Todd Avenue, near Echo Lake in the Morningside Park neighborhood, and was reported at 11:18 a.m.

The person who called 911 said someone was bleeding on the front porch of the house and they heard gunshots coming from a moving vehicle, authorities said.

At least 10 police units were sent to the shooting scene.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

No other information was immediately available. The age and gender of the victim was not released.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.