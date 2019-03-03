Crime

Man found dead appeared to have been beaten, cut. Fort Worth police investigating cause

By Nichole Manna

March 03, 2019 10:06 PM

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a man who was found just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the deceased man in the 800 block of Beach Street. There were some signs of trauma to his body, police said.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

A police report says the man had cut marks and looked to have been beaten up. About 12 police units were dispatched.

No other information was available on Sunday.

