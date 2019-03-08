Police searching for man who shot dog in the face in front of children in North Texas

Police are searching for a man they say shot a dog in the face in front of the three children who were walking the dog.

On Feb. 28, three children were walking the dog near an apartment complex at 4374 Woodhollow Dr. in Dallas. A man walked up to the dog, who is named Nolan, pulled out a gun and shot him in the face.

The man, who was described as an adult in a black hoodie, ran away and police have not found him. He will face a cruelty to animals charge.

The dog, who is a lab-shepard mix, had major injuries but was treated at SPCA-Dallas and is expected to survive, police said.

The Dallas Police Department is requesting anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers 877-373-8477 or Detective H. Tamez, #8518 with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.