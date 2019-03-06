No charges for those who shot video of gator attacking dog in Trinity River, TPWD says

No charges will be filed against two people who filmed a dog being attacked by an alligator in the Trinity River.

Texas Parks and Wildlife was investigating the video, which appeared to show a dog being killed by an large gator in Riverside, Texas.

The video, which was posted on Twitter in early February, shows a dog swimming in a river when a large alligator swims up to the dog, and a struggle ensues. The dog escapes once, but the alligator pursues the dog as it swims away. The dog then disappears under the water and the video ends.

The video went viral on Twitter and many people commented saying it appeared the people in the video sent the dog into the river on purpose to be attacked by the gator.

A spokeswoman for Texas Parks and Wildlife said game wardens conducted an investigation “into the videotaping of this horrible tragic incident.”

Based on multiple interviews, the investigation did not show the people intentionally put the dog in harm’s way, she said.

“This question was at the heart of the investigation,” the spokeswoman said via email. “Evidence of criminal intent would have resulted in charges.”

The dog, which the spokeswoman said belonged to a nearby landowner, died because of the attack.

The video was originally posted on the Facebook page The Fish Dude’s Guide Service by administrator Richard Tatsch.

Tatsch said one of his friends, who he declined to identify, took the video at the Trinity River in Riverside in August and shared it with him. Riverside is 80 miles north of Houston.

“It was not intentional,” he said. “You only see a 40-second clip of what went on.”

Game wardens are still looking into the alligator seen in the video and the gator will be removed if it is found. So far, there have been no other sightings that Texas Parks and Wildlife is aware of.