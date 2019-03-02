Police investigate shooting in Johnson County

A 20-year-old was shot in Alvarado on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Johnson County deputies responded to a report of criminal trespassing in the 8700 block of East Highway 67 at about 1:40 p.m. At about 1:50 p.m., Alvarado police responded to a call that a man had been shot in the parking lot of a gas station.
Police said the criminal trespassing and the shooting call are related and the people involved know each other.
The case is under investigation.
