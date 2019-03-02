Crime

Police investigate shooting in Johnson County

By Kaley Johnson

March 02, 2019 07:09 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 20

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By

A 20-year-old was shot in Alvarado on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Johnson County deputies responded to a report of criminal trespassing in the 8700 block of East Highway 67 at about 1:40 p.m. At about 1:50 p.m., Alvarado police responded to a call that a man had been shot in the parking lot of a gas station.

Police said the criminal trespassing and the shooting call are related and the people involved know each other.

The case is under investigation.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

fort-worth

crime

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  