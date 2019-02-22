3-year-old girl shot in head in Fort Worth; two other children in home removed by CPS

A 3-year-old girl was shot in the head in Fort Worth Friday night, police said.

Police were called to Clinton Avenue in North Fort Worth at 10:05 a.m. to a 911 call that a child had a severe head wound. The child’s parents, who were the only adults home at the time, said they did not know how the girl was wounded.

After the girl was taken to Cook’s Children Hospital, it was determined she had been shot in the head. She was in critical condition Friday night, police said.

Two twin children, 2-years-old, were also in the home. Child Protective Services removed the children pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.





Fort Worth’s Crimes Against Children unit was investigating Friday afternoon and detectives were still trying to determine what happened, Fort Worth Officer J. Pollozani said.

About eight police units responded to the house between the time of the call and about 3:20 p.m.