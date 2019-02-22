Crime

3-year-old girl shot in head in Fort Worth; two other children in home removed by CPS

By Kaley Johnson

February 22, 2019 09:05 PM

Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

A 3-year-old girl was shot in the head in Fort Worth Friday night, police said.

Police were called to Clinton Avenue in North Fort Worth at 10:05 a.m. to a 911 call that a child had a severe head wound. The child’s parents, who were the only adults home at the time, said they did not know how the girl was wounded.

After the girl was taken to Cook’s Children Hospital, it was determined she had been shot in the head. She was in critical condition Friday night, police said.

Two twin children, 2-years-old, were also in the home. Child Protective Services removed the children pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Fort Worth’s Crimes Against Children unit was investigating Friday afternoon and detectives were still trying to determine what happened, Fort Worth Officer J. Pollozani said.

About eight police units responded to the house between the time of the call and about 3:20 p.m.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

crime

crime

northeast-tarrant

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  