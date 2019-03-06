Fort Worth man lied to 2 girls, trapped them into sex trafficking, documents say

Two 17-year-old girls from Amarillo were on the track to be sexually trafficked in Fort Worth by a man who promised them work and companionship, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Cecil Casel aka “CC” was indicted this week on a charge of conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking and two counts of attempted child sex trafficking.

Detective Andrew Matthews with the Fort Worth Police Department’s sex trafficking unit began investigating Casel on Nov. 29. Casel at the time was trying to sell two 17-year-old girls for sex. Once the girls realized what was happening, one of them was able to call 911 and her parents for help, according to court documents.

In the course of their investigation, police also learned that Casel had been operating a sex trafficking ring in Dallas, Fort Worth and Denver since at least 2017.

On Nov. 29, Matthews and other officers found Casel with the two girls at a bus station in Fort Worth, according to the court document.

During an interview with the girls, both said they had lived in Amarillo and met Casel when he messaged them on Facebook. One of the girls believed she was going to come to Fort Worth to work in a strip club. The second believed that her and Casel were going to be in a relationship, the document says.

A woman drove to Amarillo and picked up both of the girls. When they got to Fort Worth, Casel bought them both new cellphones. Then, Casel took them to a motel room and posted advertisements online selling the girls for sex, according to the document.

The second girl told police that Casel wrote detailed instructions on a piece of paper that they had to follow when talking with sex clients.

Both girls said they were tricked by Casel and that neither of them came to Fort Worth to engage in commercial sex.

They also said they “did not want to engage in commercial sex acts at the direction of Casel, however Casel told them that he paid good money to have them transported to Fort Worth,” the document says.

Both girls told police that they were scared of Casel.

He is being held in jail.