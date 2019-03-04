Crime

Man arrested after woman hands DPS employee a note that says she's being trafficked

By Nichole Manna

March 04, 2019

FORT WORTH

A 23-year-old man was arrested after a woman handed an employee of the Texas Department of Public Safety a note that said, “I’m a victim of human traficin.”

Austin John Marshall was charged with compelling prostitution. He was no longer listed in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday evening, but had been listed as an inmate on Monday morning.

The woman gave the DPS clerk the note on Feb. 26 while she was applying to get an identification card, according to NBC 5.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5, the woman told police that Marshall got violent with her after they moved into an apartment together in September in Fort Worth.

He also threatened to harm her dogs and choke her until she was unconscious. Marshall is accused of telling the woman that she needed to become a prostitute because “she has a rocking body,” the warrant said.

The woman made about $1,000 a week, but had to give her earnings to Marshall and another man, police said.

Fort Worth Police Officer Jimmy Pollozani said the department wouldn’t release anymore information about the investigation, but said the report by the TV station was accurate.

