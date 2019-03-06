Crime

Man who ‘did unspeakable acts to harm an innocent child’ found guilty

By Nichole Manna

March 06, 2019 11:04 AM

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
By
Up Next
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
By

A Denton man who was accused of causing “severe trauma” to the private parts of a child in 2016 has been found guilty.

John Tufts was convicted of three counts of injury to a child.

“Tufts did unspeakable acts to harm an innocent child,” the Denton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tufts faces up to life in prison.

A child, who was 5 at the time, was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in August of 2016 with bleeding and bruising. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, the girl’s injuries required surgery and a colostomy bag.

Tufts originally told investigators that the child injured herself with a Barbie doll. Doctors however told police that the injuries were not self-inflicted.

During the investigation, the girl told a therapist that a “bad guy” and “monster” hurt her. Prosecutors said that man was Tufts.

Assistant District Attorney’s Lauri Rector and Rick Daniel prosecuted the case.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas

crime

keller-citizen

fort-worth

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  