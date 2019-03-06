Man who ‘did unspeakable acts to harm an innocent child’ found guilty

A Denton man who was accused of causing “severe trauma” to the private parts of a child in 2016 has been found guilty.

John Tufts was convicted of three counts of injury to a child.

“Tufts did unspeakable acts to harm an innocent child,” the Denton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tufts faces up to life in prison.

A child, who was 5 at the time, was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in August of 2016 with bleeding and bruising. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, the girl’s injuries required surgery and a colostomy bag.





Tufts originally told investigators that the child injured herself with a Barbie doll. Doctors however told police that the injuries were not self-inflicted.

During the investigation, the girl told a therapist that a “bad guy” and “monster” hurt her. Prosecutors said that man was Tufts.

Assistant District Attorney’s Lauri Rector and Rick Daniel prosecuted the case.