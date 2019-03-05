Crime

Man arrested after carjacking postal carrier, then crashing truck, Fort Worth police say

By Nichole Manna

March 05, 2019 03:27 PM

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 27

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
Up Next
Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
By
FORT WORTH

A mail carrier was carjacked as she worked on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The woman was in the 3600 block of Millet Avenue in southeast Fort Worth when a man jumped into her postal truck and threatened her. The woman jumped out of the truck and the man sped off in it, officer Bradley Perez said.

It wasn’t immediately known what the man had said to her.

Later, the suspect crashed the vehicle and ran off. Officers found him and he was arrested, Perez said.

The man hasn’t yet been identified.

Police believe he may have been under the influence. The investigation is still ongoing.

The woman was not injured.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

fort-worth

fort-worth

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  