Man arrested after carjacking postal carrier, then crashing truck, Fort Worth police say

A mail carrier was carjacked as she worked on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The woman was in the 3600 block of Millet Avenue in southeast Fort Worth when a man jumped into her postal truck and threatened her. The woman jumped out of the truck and the man sped off in it, officer Bradley Perez said.

It wasn’t immediately known what the man had said to her.

Later, the suspect crashed the vehicle and ran off. Officers found him and he was arrested, Perez said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

The man hasn’t yet been identified.

Police believe he may have been under the influence. The investigation is still ongoing.

The woman was not injured.