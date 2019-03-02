Crime

Fort Worth officer taken to hospital after driver runs into squad car

By Kaley Johnson

March 02, 2019 01:59 PM

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
A Fort Worth police officer was taken to the hospital after a driver ran into the officer’s car Saturday morning.

Police were on the scene of a hit and run accident at West Freeway and Montgomery Street. While the officer was in the squad car on the shoulder of the freeway, another driver hit the officer’s car from behind, police said.

The officer complained of head pains after the accident and was taken to the hospital. The other driver does not have any known injuries and was talking with officers after the accident.

