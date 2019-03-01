Man shot and killed in Fort Worth identified

A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Fort Worth was identified Friday.

Kenneth Randles was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner office. He was shot and killed Thursday at a south Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of Cassie Lane, according to police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene as well as officers from the tactical medical unit, according to a police call log.

Neighbors at the Sycamore Center Villas Apartment complex said they heard gunshots at around 10:30 a.m.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made, police said.