Man shot and killed in Fort Worth identified

By Kaley Johnson

March 01, 2019 02:37 PM

Neighbors at the Sycamore Center Villas Apartment complex were said they were alerted by the sounds of gunshots Thursday morning. One woman said she is looking for a new place to live and that she does not feel safe there anymore.
FORT WORTH

A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Fort Worth was identified Friday.

Kenneth Randles was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner office. He was shot and killed Thursday at a south Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of Cassie Lane, according to police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene as well as officers from the tactical medical unit, according to a police call log.

Neighbors at the Sycamore Center Villas Apartment complex said they heard gunshots at around 10:30 a.m.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made, police said.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

