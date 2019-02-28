‘Girl in the Closet,’ accused of sexual assault of 14-year-old girl, indicted

The woman known as ”The Girl in the Closet” was indicted on charges of sexual assault of a child Thursday.

A Denton County grand jury indicted Lauren Kavanaugh, 25, on three counts of sexual assault of a child, the Dallas Morning News Reported.

Kavanaugh was arrested Dec. 17 when a 14-year-old girl said she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh, the Lewisville police department said.

Kavanaugh is known for being found tortured and starving in the closet of her family’s Hutchins, Texas, home in 2001.

The 14-year-old messaged Kavanaugh over Facebook messenger in October 2017, according to Kavanaugh’s arrest affidavit. The girl found Kavanaugh through the woman’s Facebook fan page, “The Lauren Kavanaugh” story.

Kavanaugh was placed under arrest.

