Crimes Against Children investigate 3-year-old injured in Fort Worth home

By Kaley Johnson

February 22, 2019 06:43 PM

Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
FORT WORTH

Police were investigating how a 3-year-old child received a head injury Friday in North Fort Worth.

At 10:05 a.m., police responded to a 911 call from the 1400 block of Clinton Avenue. The caller told police a 3-year-old child had been injured and the parents did not know what happened, according to police dispatch reports.

The child was taken to the hospital, police said.

Fort Worth’s Crimes Against Children unit was investigating Friday afternoon and detectives were still trying to determine what happened, Fort Worth Officer J. Pollozani said.

About eight police units responded to the house between the time of the call and about 3:20 p.m.

