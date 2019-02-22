Ex-doctor arrested after reports that he sexually assaulted patients

A doctor whose license has been suspended was arrested Thursday and accused of sexually assaulting his patients.

John Dang was in the Johnson County jail on Friday facing charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by sexual contact and insurance fraud, according to jail records.

Bond had not been set on any of the charges, the records show.

Dang’s license to practice medicine was suspended indefinitely by the Texas Medical Board on Dec. 7, according to board records.

Dang was ordered by the board to address his gambling and alcohol problems before seeking to have the suspension lifted and also to resolve the criminal allegations that he sexually assaulted patients, board records showed.

During a Dec. 7 hearing, the board found that Dang displayed unprofessional conduct based on allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual behavior with two patients, and that he inappropriately prescribed controlled substances to two patients, failed to keep adequate financial records and became financially involved with patients inappropriately.

Previously, on April 4, the board temporarily suspended Dang’s license because his behavior posed a “continuing threat to the public welfare,” an agreed order between Dang and the board said.

The board concluded Dang sexually assaulted a 14-year-old during an examination in 2006 and sexually assaulted another patient during an examination on Oct. 5, 2017, board records show.

The 14-year-old girl’s mother took her to see Dang about hip pain, and during the examination Dang inserted his fingers into her genitals, board records show. During another examination, Dang did the same thing to another patient who reported the incident to the Cleburne police on Oct. 27, 2016, board records show.

A third patient saw Dang on Oct. 5, 2017, for what she believed was a mole-removal procedure and was subjected to the same treatment. The patient also accused Dang of rubbing her genitals during the exam, according to board records. That patient reported the incident to Cleburne police on Oct. 10, 2017, and alleged a sexual assault, board records show.

The board also concluded that Dang borrowed money from a patient while treating her for pain and prescribing controlled substances or dangerous drugs to her, and that a bank investigation determined he used a $5,000 Care Credit account to bill for fraudulent services without a patient’s knowledge.

That patient was prescribed Valium, Xanex, and two medications containing opiates, even after Dang became aware of her history of drug abuse and her admission into Millwood Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, the records show. Dang borrowed a total of $20,000 from the patient in 2015, the records show.

An examination of the allegations of fraud and sexual abuse led the Texas Medical Board’s disciplinary panel to temporarily suspend Dang’s license in April, according to board records.