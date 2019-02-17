Crime

Man accused of critically injuring 8-week-old baby, sheriff’s office says

By Nichole Manna

February 17, 2019 10:45 AM

Parker County Sheriff's Office Courtesy photo

A 20-year-old Springtown man is in jail after authorities said he critically injured his girlfriend’s 8-week-old baby on Valentine’s Day.

Kaleb Ray Eisenmann was babysitting the baby and two older children while their mother was at work, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. He called the baby’s mom and said the baby had a cold and wasn’t breathing right. When she got him, she said the baby wasn’t acting normally.

Sheriff’s investigators told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that Eisenmann got frustrated when the baby wouldn’t stop crying. He told investigators that he didn’t slam the baby on the bed, but “put him down really kinda hard.”

The baby suffered head trauma and his injuries were consistent with abuse. Staff at the hospital also found bruises on the woman’s 2-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eisenmann is being held in the Parker County Jail on a charge of causing injury to a child. His bond was set at $50,000.

