Men laughed as they robbed Waffle House customers at gunpoint, police said

Two men laughed as they robbed Waffle House customers at gunpoint in Bedford, police say.

Two men went into the restaurant on Feb. 5 at 3:30 a.m. armed with semiautomatic handguns. On Wednesday, police said the men had not been identified and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.

During the robbery, one of the men went around the counter and demanded all customers go to the back of the business where he made everyone hand over their wallets and phones.

The other man stayed out front and grabbed cash from the register. They tried to get into the safe, as well, but were not able to, police said.

The men ran from the restaurant and some of the stolen cellphones were later found near 2001 North Industrial Blvd.

The men were described as black men in their early 20s. One wore a gray hoodie with dark pants, a black cloth over his face and gloves. The other wore a green jacket, dark pants, a black cloth on his face, gloves and was carrying a tan backpack, police said.

Anyone with information can call Bedford Police at 817-952-2430.