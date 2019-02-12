Crime

14-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school, Cleburne police say

By Nichole Manna

February 12, 2019 03:06 PM

A 14-year-old student at Cleburne High School was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according to the Cleburne Police Department.

Cleburne High, at 850 N. Nolan River Rd., did not go into a lock-down. The weapon was found as soon as it was reported to officers at around 8 a.m., police said.

The gun was a .22-caliber pistol, according to Officer Kerri Abbott of the Cleburne Police Department.

It wasn’t immediately known if the gun was loaded or if the student had ammo. Police don’t know why he brought the weapon to school.

