Burleson man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor who threatened him, police say

By Nichole Manna

February 05, 2019 09:57 AM

A 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor on Monday afternoon was arrested Tuesday by the Burleson Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Lynnewood at around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The caller and homeowner, Patrick Daniel Murphy, told police that his neighbor, Albinus Zoerner, 62, went to his home and threatened him.

Murphy told police that while Zoerner was in his house, he shot him, according to police.

Zoerner was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and died at 4:51 p.m., police said.

Murphy was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said. He had not been arraigned by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

